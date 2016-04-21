BRIEF-KKR Financial Holdings LLC announces redemption of all outstanding 7.5 pct senior notes due 2042
* KKR Financial Holdings LLC announces redemption of all outstanding 7.500% senior notes due 2042
April 21 S&P:
* Atlantic City Municipal Utilities Authority, NJ bond rating lowered to 'B-'; on Creditwatch negative
* Restructuring of Atlantic City Municipal Utilities Authority's debt cannot be ruled out
* Downgrade due to uncertainty that MUA could be dissolved, restructured, operated for the benefit of Atlantic City Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/1SvYxfI]
LONDON, April 7 Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said on Friday that planned changes to financial regulation in the United States did not appear to amount to a wholesale rolling back of rules that would endanger international cooperation.
LONDON, April 7 Following are highlights from Bank of England Governor Mark Carney's speech on international banking at Thomson Reuters' headquarters in London on Friday.