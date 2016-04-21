European shares dip as mining and financial stocks fall
* Oil stocks rise as crude jumps (ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)
April 21 Kuehne und Nagel International AG
* Announces its partnership with Startupbootcamp Smart Transportation & Energy in Berlin Source text: bit.ly/1SmFRg9 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Oil stocks rise as crude jumps (ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)
(Corrects third paragraph to show franc fell after release of data.) ZURICH, April 7 The Swiss National Bank's foreign exchange reserves jumped by nearly 15 billion Swiss francs ($14.93 billion) in March, suggesting it was actively intervening on currency markets to rein in the safe-haven Swiss franc, data showed on Friday. The SNB held 683.181 billion francs worth of foreign currency at the end of March, compared with 668.332 billion francs in February, revised from an orig
LONDON, April 7 European shares fell on Friday, putting them on track for a small weekly loss, as major benchmarks tracked a global pull-back in risky assets.