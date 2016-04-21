April 21 Bellevue Group AG :
* Expects gross proceeds from capital increase of
approximately 32.9 million Swiss francs ($33.83 million)
* During rights exercise period 10,459,512 subscription
rights for 2,988,432 new registered shares had been exercised
corresponding to 99.9 pct of all shares offered in rights
offering
* Remaining 2,996 new registered shares, for which rights
were granted but not exercised in rights exercise period, have
been placed at exercise price
* Net proceeds are expected to be approximately 31.0 million
Swiss francs
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9725 Swiss francs)
(Gdynia Newsroom)