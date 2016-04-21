April 21 Amadeus IT Holding SA :

* Says that it negotiates 500 million euro ($565 million) revolving loan with several banks for general corporate purposes, including refinancing of 750 million euro notes issued in 2011 and maturing in July

* Expects to formalize the transaction in the last week of April

