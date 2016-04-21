April 21 ASM International NV :

* Net sales for q1 2016 were 142 million euros ($160.56 million), a decrease of 2 pct compared to previous quarter

* Q1 operating result 18.8 million euros versus 31.1 million euros year ago

* Q1 net earnings 5.4 million euros versus 61.8 million euros year ago

* For Q2 we expect sales between 130-140 million euros

* For Q2, expect an order intake of 145-165 million euros

($1 = 0.8844 euros)