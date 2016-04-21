Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 21 Dalet SA :
* FY net loss group share 0.8 million euros ($903,600.00)versus profit of 0.2 million euros year ago
* FY current operating income 0.3 million euros versus 0.3 million euros year ago
* Targets for 2017 a current operating margin of between 4-5 pct Source text: bit.ly/1WfFY1K Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8853 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)