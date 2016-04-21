UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 21 Nikkei:
* Yamada Denki will sell electricity as part of efforts to boost revenue outside its mainstay business of consumer electronics retailing - Nikkei
* Yamada Plans To Begin Retail Sales Of Power Nationwide This June, Except In Okinawa, By Teaming Up With Major Utilities And Independent Producers - Nikkei
* Yamada Denki Co targets group sales of 1.85 trillion yen ($16.9 bln) in the year through march 2020, up 10 pct from year ended march 2015 - Nikkei Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources