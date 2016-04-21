BRIEF-Okta announces pricing of initial public offering
* Says initial public offering of 11.0 million shares priced at $17.00 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 21 Enso LP:
* Says it has sold $20 mln in equity financing - SEC filing Source text - 1.usa.gov/1pm25GT
SAO PAULO, April 6 Brazil's securities watchdog suspended the initial public offering of Azul SA hours ahead of pricing on Thursday, saying the airline gave some investors information that was not included in the transaction's official documentation.
