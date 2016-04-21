BRIEF-Pernix Therapeutics provides update on arbitration
* Pernix therapeutics - pernix and gsk had been in arbitration regarding claims related to treximet asset purchase agreement and supply agreement
April 21 Abbvie Inc
* Abbvie and cytomx announce strategic collaboration for probody drug conjugates
* Abbvie inc says cytomx to receive $30 million upfront payment
* Abbvie inc says abbvie to receive right to license probody drug conjugates for up to two additional undisclosed targets
* Abbvie inc says companies to jointly develop and commercialize probody drug conjugates directed against cd71 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Natera Inc announces appointment of mike brophy as new chief financial officer
* Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc - signed a $150 million royalty agreement with healthcare royalty partners