* Abbvie and cytomx announce strategic collaboration for probody drug conjugates

* Abbvie inc says cytomx to receive $30 million upfront payment

* Abbvie inc says abbvie to receive right to license probody drug conjugates for up to two additional undisclosed targets

* Abbvie inc says companies to jointly develop and commercialize probody drug conjugates directed against cd71