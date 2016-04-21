BRIEF-Leap Therapeutics presents Biomarker and efficacy data
* Leap Therapeutics presents biomarker and efficacy data at the cholangiocarcinoma foundation 2017 annual meeting
April 21 SVB Financial Group :
* Qtrly earnings per share $1.52
* Qtrly net interest income (fully taxable equivalent basis) of $281.7 million, an increase of 4.6 percent Source text: 1.usa.gov/1XLlf4Y Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Gencor Industries Inc says backlog was $40.8 million at december 31, 2016 compared to $31.2 million at December 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Board of directors named for new company to be formed by the proposed merger of CSC and the enterprise services business of Hewlett Packard Enterprise