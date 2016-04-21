BRIEF-Leap Therapeutics presents Biomarker and efficacy data
* Leap Therapeutics presents biomarker and efficacy data at the cholangiocarcinoma foundation 2017 annual meeting
April 21 National Interstate Corp :
* National Interstate Corporation announces retention of financial advisor to review proposal by American Financial Group, Inc.
* Special committee of its board of directors has retained Morgan Stanley & Co. Llc as its financial advisor
* Special committee, is evaluating takeover proposal received on march 7, 2016 from American Financial Group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Leap Therapeutics presents biomarker and efficacy data at the cholangiocarcinoma foundation 2017 annual meeting
* Gencor Industries Inc says backlog was $40.8 million at december 31, 2016 compared to $31.2 million at December 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Board of directors named for new company to be formed by the proposed merger of CSC and the enterprise services business of Hewlett Packard Enterprise