BRIEF-Leap Therapeutics presents Biomarker and efficacy data
* Leap Therapeutics presents biomarker and efficacy data at the cholangiocarcinoma foundation 2017 annual meeting
April 21 Sears Holdings Corp
* Sears Holdings to close stores to accelerate its transformation and its return to profitability
* Says will close 68 Kmart and 10 Sears stores this summer
* All of Sears Stores and nearly all of Kmart stores will close in late July; two Kmart stores will close in mid-September
* Says eligible associates impacted by these store closures will receive severance
* Gencor Industries Inc says backlog was $40.8 million at december 31, 2016 compared to $31.2 million at December 31, 2015
* Board of directors named for new company to be formed by the proposed merger of CSC and the enterprise services business of Hewlett Packard Enterprise