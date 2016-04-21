April 21 MorningStar Partners LP :

* Morningstar Partners L.P. Says It Has Sold $70.4 Mln In Equity Financing - SEC filing

* Morningstar Partners L.P discloses in form D with U.S. SEC that the total offering amount was for 82.5 million