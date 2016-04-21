April 21 Cobiz Financial Inc :

* Cobiz Financial Inc says net income available to common shareholders of $7.4 million for Q1 of 2016, or $0.18 per diluted common share

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.18, revenue view $37.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Cobiz Financial Inc qtrly net interest income after provision $27.9 million versus $22.8 million in Q4