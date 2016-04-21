BRIEF-Leap Therapeutics presents Biomarker and efficacy data
* Leap Therapeutics presents biomarker and efficacy data at the cholangiocarcinoma foundation 2017 annual meeting
April 21 Cobiz Financial Inc :
* Cobiz Financial Inc says net income available to common shareholders of $7.4 million for Q1 of 2016, or $0.18 per diluted common share
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.18, revenue view $37.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Cobiz Financial Inc qtrly net interest income after provision $27.9 million versus $22.8 million in Q4
* Gencor Industries Inc says backlog was $40.8 million at december 31, 2016 compared to $31.2 million at December 31, 2015
* Board of directors named for new company to be formed by the proposed merger of CSC and the enterprise services business of Hewlett Packard Enterprise