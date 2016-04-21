April 21 Visa
* Visa says possible that co could close visa europe deal
towards the end of the quarter, but it could slip past the end
of third fiscal quarter
* There's no real update regarding timing regarding ability
to apply for domestic license
* "china continues to be a very important market for us"
* At end of march, signed a cooperation plan with china
national tourism administration establishing co as strategic
partner of us china tourism year
* Beginning june 20 visa cards will be exclusively accepted
at costco us and puerto rico warehouse location and fuel
stations
* "We've not seen improvement in the global economic
environment."
* Given the quarter lag in recording service revenues,
costco and usaa conversions are a drag on net revenues in the
second half of 2016
* Sees q3 net revenue growth in nominal terms could come in
as low as 2% to 3%
* In term of impact of visa europe for modeling purposes,
thinks it is best to assume the transaction does not close in
fiscal third quarter
* Will have interest expense in the third quarter but no
operating income from visa europe to offset it
* "As we look ahead to 2017, we remain optimistic that
revenue growth rates will step up from current levels"
