April 21 Green Plains Partners LP

* Board of General Partner declared qtrly cash distribution of $0.4050/unit on all of outstanding common, subordinated units

* Green Plains Partners Lp qtrly dividend is a 0.25 cent increase over previous quarterly distribution of $0.4025 per unit