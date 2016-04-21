April 21 White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd

* CEO Raymond Barrette's 2015 total compensation $8.1 million versus $7 million in 2014 -SEC filing

* Says CFO David T. Foy FY 2015 total compensation $5.4 million versus $4.2 million in FY 2014 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)