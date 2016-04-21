BRIEF-Leap Therapeutics presents Biomarker and efficacy data
* Leap Therapeutics presents biomarker and efficacy data at the cholangiocarcinoma foundation 2017 annual meeting
April 21 Nike Inc
* Nike Inc announces strategic management changes
* Says Elliott Hill, president of geographies and sales, will become president of geographies and integrated marketplace
* Michael Spillane, VP / GM of footwear, will become president, product and merchandising succeeding Jeanne Jackson
* Davide Grasso, chief marketing officer, will become president and CEO of converse
* Nike Inc says Elliott Hill will be succeeded by Heidi O'neill
* Says Jeanne Jackson will move to a new role working directly with parker advising on future strategy
* Jim Calhoun, currently president and CEO of converse, will be leaving company
* Says Christiana Shi, president of DTC, will retire in September
* Says Greg Hoffman, VP of global brand creative and experience, will succeed Grasso as chief marketing officer
* Christiana Shi, president of DTC will be succeeded by Heidi O'neill
* Gencor Industries Inc says backlog was $40.8 million at december 31, 2016 compared to $31.2 million at December 31, 2015
* Board of directors named for new company to be formed by the proposed merger of CSC and the enterprise services business of Hewlett Packard Enterprise