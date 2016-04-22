April 22 Interparfums SA :

* Reports consolidated Q1 sales of EUR 83.7 million ($94.51 million), up 8.5% at current exchange rates and 7.3% at constant exchange rates

* Says is on track to meet guidance for annual revenue of EUR 340 million in 2016 Source text: bit.ly/1NnmpDg Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8857 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)