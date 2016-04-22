Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 22 Blue Label Telecoms Ltd :
* Negotiations regarding Blue Label's participation in recapitalisation of Cell C Proprietary Limited are ongoing
* Talks if successfully concluded, may have a material impact on price at which blue label shares trade on jse limited. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order