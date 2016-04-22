April 22 Telenor Asa

* says DiGi Malaysia's Q1 ebitda before other items nok 1,431 million (nok 1,672 million)

* says DiGi Malaysia's Q1 revenues nok 3,405 million (nok 3,837 million)

* says during Q1 quarter, total number of subscriptions at DiGi increased by 211,000 to 12.336 million

* says DiGi's outlook for 2016 is unchanged