April 22 Pohjois-Karjalan Kirjapaino Oyj :

* Q1 revenue 20.5 million euros ($23.1 million) versus 24.0 million euros year ago

* Q1 operating profit 0.2 million euros versus 1.5 million euros year ago

* Sees 2016 revenue and operating result to fall Source text for Eikon:

