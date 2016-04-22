BRIEF-Baidu to acquire xPerception
* Baidu further strengthens visual perception capabilities with acquisition of xPerception
April 22 Precision Drilling Corp
* Says appointed carey ford as senior vice president and chief financial officer
* Says ford joined precision in 2011 as vice president, finance and investor relations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 13 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 15.3 points lower on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures FFIc1 down 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open.