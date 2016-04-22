Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 22 Telenor Asa
* says dtac q1 ebitda before other items nok 1,778 million (nok 1,760 million)
* says dtac q1 revenues nok 5,260 million (nok 5,443 million)
* says Dtac's 2016 outlook unchanged
* During q1 Dtac's number of subscriptions increased by 225,000 to 25.477 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order