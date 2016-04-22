April 22 (Reuters) -

* Owens Corning says co and certain units entered into amended and restated credit agreement

* Owens Corning says amendment extended maturity date of credit facility from November 19, 2018 to November 13, 2020

* Owens Corning says amendment increased uncommitted incremental loans permitted under facility from $200 million to $600 million Source - 1.usa.gov/247KUIU (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)