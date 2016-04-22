BRIEF-Baidu to acquire xPerception
* Baidu further strengthens visual perception capabilities with acquisition of xPerception
April 22 GE :
* Q1 operating earnings per share $0.06
* Q1 industrial and verticals earnings per share $0.21
* Q1 earnings per share from continuing operations $0.02
* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.01
* Q1 revenue $27.85 billion versus. $26.24 billion last year
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.19, revenue view $27.62 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
April 13 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 15.3 points lower on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures FFIc1 down 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open.