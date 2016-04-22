Australia shares end lower on falling materials, energy; NZ down for a second
April 13 Australian shares ended the last session of the week lower, as materials and energy stocks fell because concerns about rising inventories and a possible glut.
April 22 Totens Sparebank :
* Q1 net interest income 56.6 million Norwegian crowns ($6.9 million) versus nok 65.3 million year ago
* Q1 net income 7.1 million crowns versus 23.8 million crowns year ago
* Q1 loan losses 5.6 million crowns versus 4.1 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1943 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 13 Australian shares ended the last session of the week lower, as materials and energy stocks fell because concerns about rising inventories and a possible glut.
DUBAI, April 13 Bank Muscat, Oman's largest lender, posted a 1.1 percent increase in first-quarter net profit on Thursday as net interest income and income from Islamic financing rose.