BRIEF-Baidu to acquire xPerception
* Baidu further strengthens visual perception capabilities with acquisition of xPerception
April 22 Lannett Company Inc
* Develop generic insulin product for u.s. Market
* Develop a generic insulin pharmaceutical product for u.s. Market with yichang hec changjiang pharmaceutical
* Lannett company inc says product is currently in late stage development
* Lannett company inc says will manage remaining clinical and regulatory steps specific for a u.s. Fda license to market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Baidu further strengthens visual perception capabilities with acquisition of xPerception
April 13 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 15.3 points lower on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures FFIc1 down 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open.