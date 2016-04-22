BRIEF-Baidu to acquire xPerception
* Baidu further strengthens visual perception capabilities with acquisition of xPerception
April 22 Aeropostale Inc
* Aeropostale announces suspension of trading on nyse; common stock to trade on the otcqx market
* Aeropostale inc says company does not intend to appeal delisting determination
* Says nyse also suspended trading in company's common stock effective immediately
* Aeropostale inc says transition to otcqx market does not affect company's business operations
* Aéropostale will begin trading today on otcqx best market, which is operated by otc markets group inc., under symbol "arop"
* Stifel, nicolaus & company, inc. Serves as aéropostale's otcqx advisor
* Aeropostale inc says transition to otcqx market does not change its public reporting requirements with us securities and exchange commission
April 13 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 15.3 points lower on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures FFIc1 down 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open.