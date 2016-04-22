April 22 (Reuters) -

* Accenture PLC files for stock shelf, size undisclosed - SEC Filing

* Accenture PLC says it may issue up to 28.4 million Class A ordinary shares to holders of up to an equal number of ordinary shares of Accenture Holdings PLC Source - 1.usa.gov/26jBJqE (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)