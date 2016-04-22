BRIEF-Baidu to acquire xPerception
* Baidu further strengthens visual perception capabilities with acquisition of xPerception
April 22 Allegion Plc
* Ceo d. d. Petratis' fy 2015 total compensation was $7.4 million versus $9 million in fy 2014 - sec filing
* Cfo p. s. Shannon's fy 2015 total compensation was $2.8 million versus $3.2 million in fy 2014
April 13 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 15.3 points lower on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures FFIc1 down 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open.