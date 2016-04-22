BRIEF-Baidu to acquire xPerception
* Baidu further strengthens visual perception capabilities with acquisition of xPerception
April 22 American Airlines Group Inc
* American airlines group reports first quarter 2016 profit
* American airlines group inc says authorized a new $2.0 billion share repurchase program that will expire at end of 2017
* Over Next Year Expects Average Age Of Its Mainline Fleet To Fall Below 10 Years
* Invested $1.3 Bln In New Aircraft During Q1, Including 15 New Mainline,13 New Regional Aircraft, While Retiring 22 Aircraft
* Q1 Mainline Cost Per Available Seat Mile 11.58 Cents, Down 9.5 Percent On A 3.1 Percent Increase In Mainline Asms Vs Q1 2015
* Instituted A New Employee Profit Sharing Program That Will Pay 5 Percent Of Pre-Tax Profit In Qtr
* Sets Quarterly Dividend Of $0.10/Shr
* In Q1, Pre-Tax Profit And Net Profit Included $104 Mln And $65 Mln, Respectively, In Special Items
* Qtrly Consolidated Passenger Revenue Per Asm (Prasm) Was 12.43 Cents, Down 7.5 Percent Versus Q1 2015
* Q1 Gaap Shr $1.14
* Q1 Shr View $1.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 Revenue $9.4 Bln Vs I/B/E/S View $9.44 Bln
* Q1 Adjusted Shr $1.99
* American Airlines Group Reports First Quarter 2016 Profit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)
* Baidu further strengthens visual perception capabilities with acquisition of xPerception
April 13 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 15.3 points lower on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures FFIc1 down 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open.