BRIEF-Baidu to acquire xPerception
* Baidu further strengthens visual perception capabilities with acquisition of xPerception
April 22 Cat Financial
* First-Quarter 2016 revenues of $643 million , a decrease of $46 million
* First-Quarter 2016 profit was $100 million , a $33 million , or 25 percent, decrease from q1 of 2015
* At end of q1 of 2016, past dues were 2.78 percent, compared with 3.08 percent
* As of march 31, 2016 , allowance for credit losses totaled $340 million, compared with $392 million
* Qtrly decrease in revenues primarily due to unfavorable impact from lower average earning assets, from lower average financing rates
* Says "our portfolio has performed well overall despite ongoing weakness in many of the key end markets we serve" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
April 13 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 15.3 points lower on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures FFIc1 down 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open.