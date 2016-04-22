BRIEF-Denis Chem to raise funds upto 200 mln rupees
* Says to raise funds upto an aggregate value not exceeding 200 million rupees
April 22 BB Biotech AG :
* Reports a net loss of 1.2 billion Swiss francs ($1.23 billion) for Q1 of 2016 compared to a net profit of 379 million Swiss francs for same period last year
* Outlook remains positive
* Reiterated its intention to pay out a dividend equivalent to a 5 pct yield Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9741 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says to raise funds upto an aggregate value not exceeding 200 million rupees
* Erytech to raise 70.5 million euros ($75.19 million)in a private placement to U.S. aeuropean investors