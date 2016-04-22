Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 22 Melexis NV :
* Sales for Q1 of 2016 were 109.4 million euros ($123.57 million), an increase of 16 percent year on year
* Q1 gross margin was 49.3 million euros, an increase of 4 percent compared to same quarter of last year
* Q1 operating result was 27.5 million euros, a decrease of 2 percent compared to same quarter of previous year
* Q1 net income was 22.8 million euros or 0.57 euros per share, a decrease of 16 percent year on year
* Expects sales in Q2 of 2016 to be around level of 112 million euros
* Sees 2016 sales growth to be between 8 percent and 12 percent, a gross profit margin around 47 percent and an operating margin around 25 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8853 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order