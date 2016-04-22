Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 22 Mobistar SA :
* Q1 revenue 309.3 million euros ($349.35 million) versus 305 million in Reuters Poll
* Q1 EBITDA 53.7 million euros versus 51.4 million euros in Reuters Poll
* Expects its mobile only capex to be about 145 million euros in 2016
* Q1 consolidated net profit 1.5 million euros versus loss of 0.4 euros in Reuters Poll
* Total number of connected SIM cards through Q1 2016 5.7 million versus 5.6 million year ago
* Reiterates its guidance for the financial year 2016
* Expects its 2016 mobile only capex to be reduced by about 25 percent from 193 million euros in 2015
* Mobistar will adopt the orange brand name as of Monday, May 9, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8853 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order