April 22 Mobistar SA

* Q1 revenue 309.3 million euros ($349.35 million) versus 305 million in Reuters Poll

* Q1 EBITDA 53.7 million euros versus 51.4 million euros in Reuters Poll

* Expects its mobile only capex to be about 145 million euros in 2016

* Q1 consolidated net profit 1.5 million euros versus loss of 0.4 euros in Reuters Poll

* Total number of connected SIM cards through Q1 2016 5.7 million versus 5.6 million year ago

* Reiterates its guidance for the financial year 2016

* Expects its 2016 mobile only capex to be reduced by about 25 percent from 193 million euros in 2015

* Mobistar will adopt the orange brand name as of Monday, May 9, 2016