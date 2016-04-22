Lufthansa investor places 2.5 pct stake at 15.25 eur/shr - source
FRANKFURT, April 13 Lufthansa shareholder Infinite Miles has placed a 2.5 percent stake at 15.25 euros ($16.26) apiece, a source close to the transaction said on Thursday.
April 22 BKW AG :
* Acquires LINDSCHULTE Group
* Parties agreed not to disclose purchase price Source text - bit.ly/1T2u1aF Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
ZURICH, April 13 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.03 percent higher at 8,666 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .