April 22 Ssab AB :

* Says will strengthen the balance sheet through a rights issue supported by the main shareholders and a debt refinancing package

* Says has resolved to launch a rights issue of class B shares of around SEK 5 billion crowns ($615 million)

* Says two largest shareholders, Industrivärden and Solidium, have undertaken to subscribe for their pro rata shares of rights issue

* For the remaining amount, a syndicate of banks: Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank, Handelsbanken Capital Markets, Nordea Bank AB (publ) and Swedbank AB (publ) (together the "Joint Global Coordinators"), have entered into a standby underwriting commitment, subject to customary conditions

* In addition, Swedbank Robur and LKAB, together representing 4.4 per cent of the capital and 5.5 per cent of the votes have expressed their support for the rights issue and their intention to vote in favour of the rights issue at the extraordinary general meeting

* Says rights issue combined with divestments of non-core assets and cash flow generation, will allow ssab to reduce net debt by around sek 10 billion, improve net gearing to around 30 per cent by year-end 2017

* Further financing measures taken include an extension of debt maturities of SEK 3.2 billion, existing bank guarantee extensions of SEK 3.7 billion and a new five-year (3+1+1 years) RCF of EUR 300-500 million (EUR 300 million is committed by three relationship banks and the remaining amount to be syndicated to other relationship banks)

* Says financing package provided by shareholders and banks is expected to secure the refinancing needs during the next 3-5 years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1354 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Oskar von Bahr)