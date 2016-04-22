April 22 Intica Systems AG :

* Q1 2016 revenues increased to 11.3 million euros ($12.77 million) (Q1 2015: 11.0 million euros)

* Q1 2016 EBITDA of 1.3 million euros and a positive EBT of 0.1 million euros

* Increase of group sales by around 10 pct and a further improvement of EBIT-margin expected for FY 2016