April 22 Fabege AB :

* Launches green MTN programme in an amount of 2.00 billion Swedish crowns ($245.98 million)

* Programme is characterised by special terms and conditions governing sustainability and environmental issues

* Aim is that all of Fabege's properties will be environmentally certified by 2018

* The green MTN programme has been established by Fabege, Handelsbanken and MSA

* All bonds issued under the programme will be green bonds

* Resellers of the programme will be Handelsbanken and Swedbank

* Earliest transaction date is expected to be during Q2 of 2016