Russia c.bank's Yudayeva says risks linked to OFZ market low
MOSCOW, April 13 Risks linked to possible outflows from Russia's OFZ market are low, the central bank's First Deputy Governor Ksenia Yudayeva said on Thursday.
April 22 Magnolia Bostad AB :
* Says to redeem all outstanding bonds
* Says exercises its option for early redemption in full of its currently outstanding bonds under its 2014/2018, 8.00 pct senior secured bond with ISIN SE000593229 and its 2013/2016, 8.00 pct senior unsecured bond with ISIN SE000556682 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says approved an issue of non-convertible debentures worth 1.50 billion rupees plus green shoe option of 3.50 billion rupees Source text: http://bit.ly/2o8aFJX Further company coverage: