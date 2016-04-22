Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 22 Atoss Software AG :
* Sales in Q1 of 2016 were up 9 percent on year before at 11.7 million euros ($13.22 million)
* Q1 EBIT at 3.2 million euros were 16 percent higher than in year before
* Stands by its forecast for financial year 2016
* In 2016 expects to see continuing development in sales and earnings with growth rates on a par with 2015 within a bandwidth of +/- 3 percent
* Q1 net profit 2.28 million euros, up 1 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8853 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order