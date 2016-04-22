BRIEF-Capital First approves NCD issue worth 1.50 bln rupees
* Says approved an issue of non-convertible debentures worth 1.50 billion rupees plus green shoe option of 3.50 billion rupees Source text: http://bit.ly/2o8aFJX Further company coverage:
April 22 Holand Og Setskog Sparebank :
* Q1 net interest and commissions income 23.3 million Norwegian crowns ($2.9 million) versus 22.3 million crowns year ago
* Q1 loan losses 3.7 million crowns versus 2.5 million crows year ago
* Q1 net profit 6.1 million crowns versus 6.0 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1835 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
TOKYO, April 13 Weekly net trading in shares on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange , Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands of yen. A negative figure indicates net selling. Week to: TOTAL Proprietary Brokerage Apr 7 -23,158,730 -84,838,360 61,679,630 Mar 31 -6,850,509 63,398,392 -70,248,901 Mar 24 -28,205,062 98,718,798 -126,923,860 Mar 17 -8,305,870 407,036,510 -415,342