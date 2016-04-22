UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 22 Premier Foods Plc
* Premier Foods Plc and Nissin Foods have today entered into a relationship agreement on terms and conditions that are customary for a substantial shareholding of this nature
* Nissin will have right to appoint a non-executive director to board of premier for so long as Nissin holds an interest in shares representing 15 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.