April 22 Numis Corporation Plc :

* Acromas Bid Co Limited announces that it has sold an aggregate of 352,674,283 ordinary shares of Saga plc

* Placing at a price of 195 pence per share

* Following settlement of placing, which is expected to take place on 26 April 2016, Acromas will no longer hold any shares in company.