TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week

TOKYO, April 13 Weekly net trading in shares on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange , Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands of yen. A negative figure indicates net selling. Week to: TOTAL Proprietary Brokerage Apr 7 -23,158,730 -84,838,360 61,679,630 Mar 31 -6,850,509 63,398,392 -70,248,901 Mar 24 -28,205,062 98,718,798 -126,923,860 Mar 17 -8,305,870 407,036,510 -415,342