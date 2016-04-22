BRIEF-Denis Chem to raise funds upto 200 mln rupees
* Says to raise funds upto an aggregate value not exceeding 200 million rupees
April 22 CytoTools AG :
* Dermatools Biotech identifies new manufacturers for drug DermaPro, thereby creating the basis for the repetition of the phase III clinical study
* Concludes contracts for production with new German manufacturer
* Production in cooperation with license partner Centaur for India is making progress Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Erytech to raise 70.5 million euros ($75.19 million)in a private placement to U.S. aeuropean investors