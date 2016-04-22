April 22 Capita Plc :

* Debenhams Retail Plc has chosen to extend its existing customer services partnership with Capita Customer Management, which commenced in June 2012.

* New contract runs until 1 September 2022 and is valued at 72 million stg. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)