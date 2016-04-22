April 22 Funkwerk AG :

* Adjusted operating profit in 2015 improved from 3.7 million euros to 4.8 million euros ($5.41 million)

* FY 2015 consolidated revenue from continuing operations rises by 3.5 pct to 75.7 million euros

* Forecast 2016: expects stable sales levels and operating result at least 4 million euros

* FY net income in 2015 up at 7.5 million euros after a loss of 1.8 million euros in the previous year