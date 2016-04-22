April 22 AccorHotels CEO Sebastien Bazin tells the annual shareholders meeting:

* Bazin says Jin Jiang backs AccorHotels strategy

* Bazin welcomes Jin Jiang chairman Yu Minliang who is attending the annual shareholders meeting

* Jin Jiang is AccorHotels' top shareholder with 14.98 pct stake

* Jin Jiang chairman tells shareholders his group shares AccorHotels' vision to expand globally and in digital

* Jin Jiang chairman says keen to seize opportunities to develop